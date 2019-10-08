Harry Maguire 'gutted' over Manchester United's 'not good enough' performance

New Delhi [India], Oct 8 (ANI): Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is 'gutted' over his club's 'not good enough' performance so far and urged that they must stick together.

On the Premier League's points table, Manchester United hold the 12th position with just nine points. The club only managed to register two victories from eight games so far.



Maguire took to Twitter and wrote: "Not good enough, gutted. We must stick together #MUFC."

The recent defeat Manchester United suffered was against Newcastle on October 6.

Manchester United will now compete against Liverpool, who tops the points table with 24 points, on October 20. (ANI)

