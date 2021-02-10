Harry Tector to lead Ireland Wolves white-ball squad for Bangladesh tour

Dublin [Ireland], February 10 (ANI): Ireland Wolves tour to Bangladesh has received the green light after Cricket Ireland and the Bangladesh Cricket Board finalised health, safety and travel arrangements for players and support staff during the month-long tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic.



The tour is scheduled from February 17 to March 19 and will see the Wolves play a multi-format six-match series against Bangladesh A.

Harry Tector will captain the Wolves during the white-ball matches while George Dockrell will captain the Wolves during the red-ball match.

Ireland Wolves squad: Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Jonathan Garth, Shane Getkate, Graham Hume, Jeremy Lawlor, Josh Little, James McCollum, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White.

"To get this tour approved is a credit to both cricket boards and we are looking forward to a competitive series against tough opponents in subcontinent conditions," Andrew White, Chairman of National Men's Selectors, said in a statement.

"The squad we have selected is a strong one, many of which have some senior international experience at this stage. However, the reality is that these players are still young and have much still to do in order to develop and be successful on the international stage on a consistent basis. The tour adds to this development path and it provides an ideal opportunity to experience vastly different cricketing conditions to what they will be used to," he added.

In recent years, the squad has toured Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and South Africa, and it has achieved remarkable list A wins over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe senior men's teams at home in 2019, and an away series victory in 2020 against the senior Namibia team. (ANI)

