  1. Sify.com
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
  4. Harshal a skilful bowler; Chahal should be in playing XI: Madan Lal

Harshal a skilful bowler; Chahal should be in playing XI: Madan Lal

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Nov 20th, 2021, 14:01:05hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Chetan Sharma
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features