Harvey Elliott returns to Liverpool after withdrawing from England U21 squad

London [England], September 6 (ANI): Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21 squad which is scheduled to play Kosovo on Tuesday.





Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side's recent draw against Chelsea. Following further assessment, the Football Association (FA) decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club.



And Tottenham Hotspur player Sessegnon has also returned to his club for further assessment after picking up a knock in training.



Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was initially part of Ian Foster's England MU19s, has now joined Lee Carsley's squad as they prepare for the UEFA U21 Euro qualifier against Kosovo at Stadium MK on Tuesday. Carsley will be without the suspended Curtis Jones for the fixture. (ANI)

