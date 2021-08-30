Haryana announces Rs 6 cr for Antil, Rs 4 cr for Kathuniya

Chandigarh, Aug 30 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced Rs 6 crore for Sumit Antil for winning gold and setting a world record in javelin throw at the Tokyo Paralympics and Rs 4 crore for Yogesh Kathuniya for winning silver in discus throw.

The state government will also give government jobs to them, an official statement said.