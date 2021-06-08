Hasan Ali and Lankan debutant Jayawickrama among ICC's Player of the Month nominees for May

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced the nominees for May's ICC Player of the Month Awards to recognise the best performances from both male and female cricketers across all forms of international cricket.



Among the men nominees, all players are from the subcontinent namely Hasan Ali (PAK), Praveen Jayawickrama (SL), Mushfiqur Rahim (BAN).

In the month of May, Hasan Ali of Pakistan played two Tests against Zimbabwe where he took a total of 14 wickets and landed a spot in ICC POTM nominees.

From Sri Lanka's camp, debutant Praveen Jayawickrama played one Test against Bangladesh, where he took a total of 11 wickets at 16.11. He bowled Sri Lanka to victory in the second Test against Bangladesh with the best match figures by any Sri Lankan bowler on Test debut.

Mushfiqur Rahim of Bangladesh played one Test and three ODIs against Sri Lanka. He helped Bangladesh win their first ODI series against Sri Lanka by scoring 125 in the second ODI.

ICC Women's Player of the Month Nominees for May are Kathryn Bryce (SCO), Gaby Lewis (IRE), Leah Paul (IRE).

All-rounder Kathryn Bryce is the first player from Scotland, male, or female, to make it to the top 10 of the batting or bowling lists in the ICC Player Rankings released recently. She played four T20Is against Ireland where she scored 96 runs and took 5 wickets with an economy rate of 4.76.

Gaby Lewis from Ireland also played four T20Is against Scotland where she scored 116 runs at 29.00 with a strike rate of 116.00. She became the leading run-scorer in the series between Ireland and Scotland, with innings of 47 in the second match and 49 in the fourth.

Gaby compatriot Leah Paul took 9 wickets at 4.44 with an economy rate of 4.44 against Scotland and became the leading wicket-taker in the T20I series between Ireland and Scotland. Fans can vote on ICC's official website for their favorite players of the month for May. (ANI)

