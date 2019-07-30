Hasan Ali says families yet to decide on his marriage with Indian girl

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali has said that his wedding with Indian girl Shamia Arzoo is not confirmed as their families are yet to decide on it.

"Just wanna clarify my wedding is not confirmed yet, our families have yet to meet and decide upon it. will make a public announcement very soon in sha allah. #gettingreadyforfamilymeetup," Ali tweeted on Tuesday.



Ali's tweet came after reports of him marrying Arzoo on August 20 surfaced.

Member of Pakistan's squad in the recent World Cup, Hasan's 'nikah' ceremony will be held at a Dubai hotel and the 'rukhsati' will take place in 2020, the News International reported.

Hasan will become the fourth Pakistani cricketer to marry an Indian girl after former cricketers Shoaib Malik, Zaheer Abbas, and Mohsin Khan.

Shoaib married Indian tennis star Sania Mirza in 2010. The couple was blessed with a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik in October last year. (ANI)

