Hasan Ali to miss Sri Lanka ODIs due to back spasm

"Hasan Ali misses out his place in the side due to a back spasm. He will undergo rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore," stated Pakistan Cricket Board in a media release.

The pacer got married to an Indian national in Dubai last month.

Abid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari and Mohammad Hasnain have earned recalls.

"After thorough discussions with the members of the selection committee and meticulous planning, I feel we have put together the best possible squad," said Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq.

"These are the only 50-over matches we have this season and we want to make their optimum use. Over the course of my cricketing career, I have realised there are no easy games and there are no easy opponents in cricket. "But, a season-opening series is crucial for setting the tone. It is extremely important that we produce solid performances and have favourable results. It will build the confidence of our players and help in carrying the momentum Down Under," he added. The squad for the three T20Is against Sri Lanka in Lahore will be announced during the ODI series. Sri Lanka have already announced their squad for the tour. The three ODIs will be played on September 27, 29 and October 3 in Karachi. Pakistan sqaud: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari and Wahab Riaz.