Hasan Ali's five-for in vain as England thrash Pakistan

England have now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series following their nine-wicket victory in the first match played in Cardiff on July 8.

London, July 11 (IANS) Hasan Ali bagged his fourth five-wicket haul in his 56th match but his effort went in vain after a below-par top-order batting display helped England beat the visitors by 52 runs in the second One-Day International at Lord's here.

Hasan bounced back strongly after conceding 28 runs off his first four overs to end up with figures of 5/51 on Saturday. His efforts enabled Pakistan to limit England from 118/2 in the 18th over to 247 all out in 45.2 overs in the match reduced to 47-over-per-side due to a rain delay before the start of the match.

In Pakistan's run-chase, Imam-ul-Haq (1), Babar Azam (19) and Mohammad Rizwan (5) returned to the dressing room in the first power-play for the second successive time in the series. And when Fakhar Zaman's 45-ball 10 was ended by Craig Overton, Pakistan were in dire straits 53/4.

For England, Saqib Mahmood was the most economical, taking two wickets for 21 runs including that of the dangerous Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Sohaib Maqsood hit a couple of big sixes but his dismissal off a miscued shot pegged Pakistan further behind back in the match at 86/5. Saud Shakeel top-scored for the tourists with his maiden half-century.

The left-handed Saud fought a lone battle and ended up as a top-scorer with a fighting 56, while Hasan Ali slammed three sixes and two fours in a 17-ball 31. Shadab Khan chipped in with a 20-ball 21.

Earlier, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi justified Babar Azam's decision to bowl first in overcast conditions by dismissing Dawid Malan and Zak Crawley, respectively to leave England reeling at 21/2 in the fifth over.

But then, Pakistan bowlers lost their way and were punished for bowling short by Phil Salt and James Vince, who stitched a 97-run third wicket partnership off 80 balls.

The third ODI will be played at Edgbaston on July 13.

Brief scores: England 247 in 45.2 overs (P Salt 60, J Vince 56, L Gregory 40, B Carse 31; H Ali 5/51, H Rauf 2/54) beat Pakistan 195 in 41 overs (S Shakeel 56, H Ali 31, S Khan 21; L Gregory 3/44, S Mahmood 2/21) by 52 runs.

--IANS

akm/