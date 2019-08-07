Have always been in awe of Vivian Richards: Mohammad Kaif

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Wednesday shared a picture with West Indies' legend Vivian Richards, and said he has always been in awe of the cricketer.

Kaif posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "With the king, the coolest of them all Sir @ivivianrichards! Have always been in awe of the great man, but having spent 2 days chatting with him, feels like we've known each other for years. What a Man, What a legend."





Sixty-seven-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players in cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s.

Richards had scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.

Kaif, renowned for his fielding skills, went on to play 125 ODIs for India in which he was able to score 2753 runs at an average of 32.01.

He also played 13 Test matches for the team, scoring 624 runs at an average of 32.84. His highest Test score was of 148 runs.

Earlier, the Indian skipper had also shared a picture with Richards, labelling the player as "the biggest boss".

Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "With the biggest BOSS! @ivivianrichards".



The Indian team defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series as the side outclassed Windies in the final T20I by seven wickets on Tuesday.

Men in Blue will next take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series, beginning August 8. (ANI)

Sixty-seven-year-old Richards is still viewed as one of the best players in cricket. He was the vital cog in Windies' invincible lineup during the 1980s.Richards had scored 8,540 runs in 121 Test matches and he managed to register 6,721 runs in the ODI format at an average of 47.Kaif, renowned for his fielding skills, went on to play 125 ODIs for India in which he was able to score 2753 runs at an average of 32.01.He also played 13 Test matches for the team, scoring 624 runs at an average of 32.84. His highest Test score was of 148 runs.Earlier, the Indian skipper had also shared a picture with Richards, labelling the player as "the biggest boss".Kohli posted the picture on Twitter and captioned the post as "With the biggest BOSS! @ivivianrichards".The Indian team defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series as the side outclassed Windies in the final T20I by seven wickets on Tuesday.Men in Blue will next take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series, beginning August 8. (ANI)