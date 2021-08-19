Haven't capitalised on winning situations overseas: Rizwan

Kingston, Aug 19 (IANS) Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan admitted on Thursday that his team has failed to capitalise on opportunities overseas. Pakistan had lost the first Test against West Indies by one wicket earlier this week.

"It is true that we have not been able to capitalise on winning situations overseas. We are concentrating on ironing out those flaws. The boys are working hard and gelling well. Fielding is one area where we need to perform well and I'm sure we will get that done. We're confident of doing enough hard work to get the results," said Rizwan to media on the eve of the second Test that begins on Friday.