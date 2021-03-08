Haven't come across a player like Pant in cricket, It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed: Inzamam

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels Rishabh Pant is a rare cricketer. India's wicket-keeper batsman has been under constant scrutiny ever since he was identified as MS Dhoni's successor behind the stumps, and the 23-year-old seems to have turned a corner in the last two months. Inzy added that watching Pant play is like watching Virender Sehwag bat left-handed.

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Inzamam, as Pakistan's skipper in 2004 had witnessed Sehwag's heroics when the former India opener smashed 309 at Multan when India toured in 2004.

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid… now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," said Inzamam.

Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Pant had scored runs in the Australia tour and then he scored a century and two half-centuries in the homes series against England. His work behind the stumps was also improved and he showed great reflexes with the gloves on.

"At 21, I had similar success, so I can relate to what these guys have done. Yes, after IPL Pant came with a lot of baggage. He has trained harder than anyone. The results are not just for him to see but for the whole world to see," Shastri said in a virtual press conference on Sunday.

"When you have a naturally brilliant match-winner of his ability playing to the potential there is no greater sight for cricket. I think in the last two months what he has done for India, no one would ever do that in a lifetime. His keeping was outstanding," he added.

India will now lock horns with England in the five-match T20I series at the Narendra Modi Stadium starting from March 12.

