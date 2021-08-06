He gave us platform to achieve our best potential: Women's hockey skipper Rani thanks Odisha CM

Tokyo [Japan], August 6 (ANI): Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal on Friday expressed her gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for providing a platform for the side to excel in their game.



The Indian women's team played their hearts out in a hard-fought bronze medal play-off match against Great Britain on Friday, however, they couldn't achieve a podium finish after coming tantalizingly close.

The Rio Olympics Gold Medallists Great Britain registered a 4-3 victory over the Indians in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Our journey to the Tokyo Olympics wouldn't have been possible without the support and guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri @Naveen_Odisha Ji. Thank you for trusting in our abilities," Rani tweeted.

The Indian skipper added that the Girls In Blue will keep making the Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik proud of their achievements.

"Today the Indian women's hockey team is recognised across the world for our efforts and hard work. This has been possible due to the support of honorable Cheif Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik Ji," Rani said in a video.

"He gave us a platform to give our best and achieve our best potential and make India proud. The women's team playing at par with the men's team on such a huge platform is an achievement.

"We now have everything we need to succeed, thanks to the vision and support honorable Cheif Minister for which I want to say on behalf of our team a big thank you. This is only the beginning we will make sure we keep making you proud. Thank you Shri Naveen Patnaik sir," she added.

While the Odisha government came on board as official sponsors three years back -- the only state to sponsor a national team -- their contribution can't be restricted to just talking about the sponsorship.

Hockey is seen as part of the culture in many parts of the state and the love the people of Odisha have for hockey is reflected in the strong commitment of Chief Minister Patnaik towards the development of the game.

The state in partnership with Hockey India has conducted all the major hockey tournaments in Bhubaneswar including the Men's World Cup, World League, Pro-League, Olympic qualifiers.

With the backing of an entire state, it is there for everyone to see how the national team has performed consistently and even punched above their weight. (ANI)

