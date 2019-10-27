He showed the full package: Lampard praises Pulisic for hat-trick

Leeds [UK], Oct 27 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard hailed Christian Pulisic for his hat-trick against Burnley FC saying that he showed the 'full package'.

"The way that he's trained over the past few weeks and the impact he's had when he's been playing, has said to everyone 'here I am', and what talent he does have," Goal.com quoted Lampard as saying.



"I'm really pleased for him today, it's what we need from all our attacking players - to be a threat, to play like that, to have a ruthless edge about how they finish. He showed the full package today," he added.

During the Premier League match on Saturday, Pulisic scored the opening three goals of the match handing his club a 3-0 lead. Willian also added a goal to Chelsea's tally.

However, when the game was inching closer to full-time, Burnley FC scored two goals but still faced a 4-2 defeat.

In Premier League, Chelsea will now compete against Watford on November 2. (ANI)

