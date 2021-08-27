Headingley Test: Pujara, Kohli and India's other three heroes on Day 3

That's why we still adore Rahul Dravid. Also, why the Indian women's hockey team was celebrated more than Neeraj Chopra's Gold at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month. Rani Rampal's girls finished fourth after coming close to a medal on two occasions. Their effort stood out amidst the heartbreak.

What is more heartwarming than the laurels we witness on a sporting field?

At the start of Day 3 at Headingley we wanted to see such an effort from the Indian batsmen. Of course first up, it was up to our pacers to do the job.

Shami & Bumrah

Mohammed Shami wasted no time in removing the only real threat - Craig Overton and Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up England, only 9 runs were given away in less than 4 overs. Shami finished with four and Bumrah deserved more than his two.

Rohit Sharma. Many experts were skeptical when the India opener played out 105 deliveries at a strike rate of 18 for his 19 - the top score in India's first innings of 78.

Rohit in 'whites' looks keen for the hard grind. To see Rohit leave, block and defend is more striking than his fours and sixes.

Rohit was dismissed for 59 by Ollie Robinson just when he was setting himself up to play his natural style leaving us wondering whether he would have continued with caution or changed gears. Now, we would never know. What we know is that he consumed 156 deliveries for his 59 at a strike rate of 38 way below Cheteshwar Pujara's 51. Yes, you read it right.

Pujara 91* off 180 balls

Could Joe Root's gamble to end Day 3's play despite a few overs left for stumps be a tactical move to keep Pujara in his 90s and Kohli nearing his half-century?

With the ball swinging even around the 75-over mark, overcast and playing under lights weren't ideal batting conditions, but Indian batsmen excelled this time around.

Couple of pull shots, one over the keeper's head and another boundary that nearly knocked down the square-leg umpire Richard Kettleborough, Pujara lost shape, didn't look elegant doing all these, but was very effective.

When was the last time he pulled off such a variety of shots?

Kohli wins Round 2 vs Anderson

Kohli, as always, batted beautifully. Be it the cover-drive or the quick singles.

The India captain can score off almost every ball, even in Tests but he was unwillingly willing to leave deliveries. Whenever he did that, it brought a smile. If Kohli chooses to watch a few more go past him, for a change, it would do India more good.

A perfect day for India. The visitors are capable of treating us with more of Day 3 in the next two days.