Healy hopes dream T20I run ends up in World Cup triumph

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 3 (ANI): After smashing a brilliant 148 in the third T20I against Sri Lanka, Australian wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy believes that the Aussies' dream run in the shortest format can translate into a World Cup win next year.

Australia clinched the T20I series 3-0 after defeating the Islanders in the third and final T20I on Wednesday.



The Kangaroos have always dominated the shorter format of the game. The team has played five T20 World Cup finals and have won four out of them.

Since January 2018, they have won 23 out of 26 T20Is. This time the showpiece event is hosted by Australia and they will definitely try to exploit the home conditions.

"We keep talking about it, that it's building up to this World Cup and it'll culminate there," cricket.com.au quoted Healy as saying.

"Hopefully, we can sit there in a successful change room and reflect on what we've done," she added.

Healy has played 101 T20Is and has scored 1809 runs with a strike rate of 130.23. (ANI)

