Heartbreak to elation: Scotland's rollercoaster road to T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], October 15 (ANI): Having come agonisingly close to making the 2019 Men's Cricket World Cup, Scotland is back on the big stage at this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.



Scotland had enjoyed their first-ever victory at an ICC World Cup, beating Hong Kong in their final match of T20 World Cup 2016. It had taken them six World Cup appearances to earn that first victory but it was hoped it was the start of better things. After all, they had just competed in their first T20 World Cup since 2009, and it came off the back of their participation in the 2015 Cricket World Cup.

As things turned out, that win against Hong Kong would be their last World Cup appearance for five years, an absence that will end on October 17 when they face Bangladesh in the First Round of the T20 World Cup.

"We spoke about this leading up to it, we achieved what we wanted to achieve. You must be very proud of what we have done," captain Kyle Coetzer said in the dressing rooms in October 2019.

The favorites in Group A, Scotland were stunned by Singapore in their opening match, losing by two runs in Dubai. They bounced back in a 31-run win against Kenya before a nervier four-run victory over Papua New Guinea.

However, losses against Namibia and the Netherlands on either side of a victory over Bermuda saw them finish fourth in their group, just two points ahead of Kenya and Singapore.

The Scotland squad consists of Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. (ANI)

