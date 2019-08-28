Hero extends title sponsorship of CPL for three years

The extension of the partnership means Hero MotoCorp will continue their title sponsorship of the CPL until the 2022 season.

Hero MotoCorp have been the title sponsor of the T20 cricket league in the Caribbean -- popularly called the 'Biggest Party in Sport' -- since 2015.

Announcing this, CPL Chairman Richard Bevan said: "Hero and CPL have become synonymous in every cricket fan's vocabulary and we are delighted to join hands with the world's pre-eminent two-wheel automobile company for three more years.

"It's true to say that the Hero CPL wouldn't be the magical event that it is without Hero's support. On behalf of the league and our millions of fans, I would like to extend our thanks and gratitude for this continued commitment to the 'Biggest Party in Sport'." Pawan Munjal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Hero MotoCorp, said: "Hero is pleased to continue its association with one of the world's most popular and respected T20 franchise tournaments. Having been associated with the Hero CPL from its inception, it is immensely satisfying to see how the tournament has grown and revitalised cricket in the Caribbean.