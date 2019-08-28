Hero Motocorp extends title sponsorship of CPL for three years

St. Lucia [West Indies], Aug 28 (ANI): Hero Motorcorp on Wednesday extended the title sponsorship of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for three years.

The extension of the partnership means that 'Hero' will remain the title sponsorship of the CPL until the 2022 season. The hero is the title sponsor of the T20 cricket league in the Caribbean - popularly called the 'Biggest Party in Sport' - since 2015.



Announcing this here today, Richard Bevan, Chairman of Hero CPL, said, "Hero and CPL have become synonymous in every cricket fan's vocabulary and we are delighted to join hands with the World's pre-eminent two-wheel automobile company for three more years. It's true to say that the CPL wouldn't be the magical event that it is without Hero's now long and ongoing support. On behalf of the League and our millions of fans, I would like to extend our thanks and gratitude for this continued commitment to the Biggest Party in Sport."

The upcoming season of the CPL will commence from September 4, in the opening encounter Trinbago Knight Riders will face St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. (ANI)

