'He's a gun': Richardson backs skipper Aaron Finch to return to form

Dunedin [New Zealand], February 26 (ANI): Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has voiced his support to skipper Aaron Finch, who has witnessed a slump in form during the recent outings in the shortest format of the game.



Finch scored a paltry 12 during Australia's chase of a mammoth total on Thursday in the second T20I against New Zealand. The visiting skipper has been going through a lean patch and had scored one in the first T20I on Monday.

The Australian skipper has just scored 495 runs at an average of 17.06 in his last 29 T20 outings across the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), and international cricket.

But Richardson is optimistic of Finch returning to form as he feels the Australian skipper is just one game away from unleashing his true potential.

"What he's done before, he's come out of these things. Everyone goes through this at some point. He'll work it out. He's a gun. I'm sure his mental strength will get him through this," ESPNcricinfo quoted Richardson as saying.

"This kind of game, T20, it could be one shot he gets right that flows on. He hasn't changed at all in terms of how he is around the group or on the field as captain. That's a massive tick for him, to not let his own form come into how he is away from cricket or on the field trying to marshal us," he added.

Richardson wishes to see his Melbourne Renegades teammate Finch ending the dearth of runs in the upcoming games against New Zealand.

"We just want to see him make some runs for himself, we all know how tough the game can be when you aren't getting the output you want," he said on Friday.

In the second T20I, Martin Guptill slammed a whirlwind 97 off just 50 balls to steer New Zealand to 219 runs in the allotted 20 overs against Australia.

In reply, Australia got off to a good start as the visitors smashed 33 runs from the first three overs. But the visitors' chase was derailed in the middle overs courtesy of some quality bowling by the Kiwis before Stoinis and Daniel almost got Australia over the line

The third T20I between New Zealand and Australia is slated to be played on March 3. (ANI)

