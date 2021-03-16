He's 'OK', totally conscious: Santo gives positive update on Patricio

Wolverhampton [UK], March 16 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers coach Nuno Espirito Santo has offered a positive update on goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who was stretchered off the pitch after a blow to the head during the match against Liverpool.



Wolves' goalkeeper suffered a head injury after a collision with his team-mate Conor Coady and left the field on a stretcher after lengthy treatment.

Giving an update on Patricio, Santo said the player is 'OK' and totally conscious.

"We just had an update now and he's OK. He's totally conscious and he remembers what happened. He's aware, so it should be OK. We have spoken already. All these situations when it's a concussion and the head, all of us are worried. But he is OK, he's going to recover," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"We've spoken to the doctor and he told me he's going to be OK. I think he was immediately assisted well by the doctors. Of course, we need to take the right precautions, because it's a concussion to the head, so it's something we have to be aware of, but the first signs are OK," he added.

Liverpool secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves in the match. Diogo Jota struck in the second minute of first-half stoppage-time to end Liverpool's two-match losing streak. (ANI)

