He's quite reserved, but he will be missed: Southee on retiring Ross Taylor

Mount Maunganui (New Zealand), Dec 30 (IANS) New Zealand pacer Tim Southee paid tribute to retiring team-mate Ross Taylor, saying the right-hander is a very reserved person but will be missed in the dressing room. Southee admitted that it will take time for players to get used to not seeing Taylor in the dressing room.

On Thursday, Taylor announced that he will be retiring from international cricket after New Zealand's current home season, which features the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh being his farewell from Test cricket before he plays his final ODIs against Australia (away) and Netherlands (home).

"He's been a regular feature of the changing room for such a long period of time. He's a quiet sort of guy and sorts of sits back and enjoys a good time, sitting back and enjoying a wine or a drink after a Test win are moments he'll cherish forever. He's a great guy to have around the changing room. Like I said, he's quite reserved, but he will be missed... It'll take a bit of time for guys to look around and not see Ross sitting there" said Southee in a virtual presser ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh.

Southee was in praise of how Taylor has been a rock-solid presence in New Zealand's batting for the last 17 years. "Any time a player retires, it's a messy moment especially when someone who has played and been a regular in the squad for such a long period of time. It will take some adjusting to look around and not see Ross as a player or have him in this side. That assurance of having a quality player around, and the runs he's had and the job he's done for this side over a long period of time has been amazing."

The 33-year-old revealed how Taylor informed him about his decision to retire during a pre-series training session before Christmas. "We did a bit of training in Hamilton pre-Christmas. He told me there. Anytime someone says that you're taken back a little bit, but he's obviously made that decision. It's been great to play alongside him for so long and he let me know just before Christmas. Like I said, it's a strange feeling when you see guys come and go. Especially when guys have been around for a long time."

Taylor, who has been New Zealand's leading run-scorer in ODIs and Tests, will play his 111th and 112th Test matches against Bangladesh in the upcoming two-match Test series from January 1, 2022.

The New Zealand series against Bangladesh, along with ODI matches against Australia and Netherlands will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video for cricket fans in India eager to watch Taylor turning out for the Blackcaps one last time.

