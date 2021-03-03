Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Hockey Haryana is getting ready to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021, which will be held from March 17 to 25 in Uchana, Jind district. The event commences shortly after the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2021, which gets the domestic season underway.



The prestigious annual event will be held at the Rajiv Gandhi Mahavidyalaya, Uchana college grounds. Haryana has a rich history in hockey and over the recent years several top international players have emerged from the state including Indian womens' team skipper Rani and vice captain Savita. Other reputed players also include ex-India Colts captain Mandeep Mor. The coveted event taking place in Haryana provides a great opportunity for youngsters to showcase their talent.

The tournament will have five days of pool matches followed by quarter-finals on March 22. The semi-finals and the final will take place on March 24 and 25 respectively. A total of 25 teams are part of the tournament. Hockey Odisha, who are in Pool A, are the reigning champions.

Hockey Haryana Organising Secretary Sunil Malik, in a statement, said: "We are elated that Hockey India has given us the opportunity to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021. This region in Haryana has given us many good players who have gone on to play for India. With the prestigious event being hosted here, it is not only an opportunity for aspiring players to showcase their skills, but it will also inspire other players to take up the sport."

Malik emphasised that Hockey Haryana has the necessary safety protocols in place. "We are well aware of the challenges facing us as we are still battling the (coronavirus) pandemic, and it is our priority to follow all the guidelines and ensure a successful tournament. We have a clear understanding of the measures that need to be in place as organisers.

"Apart from Hockey India SOPs, we will be taking into cognizance the guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government of Haryana. We are confident of hosting a successful tournament," he said. (ANI)

