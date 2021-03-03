Hockey Haryana gears up to host 11th Sub Junior Men's Nationals

The event commences shortly after the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship, which gets the domestic season under way.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Hockey Haryana is gearing up to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men's National Championship from March 17 to 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi Mahavidyalaya, Uchana college grounds in Jind district.

The 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship will have five days of pool matches followed by quarterfinals on March 22. The semi-finals and the final will take place on March 24th and 25th respectively. A total of 25 teams are part of the tournament.

Hockey Odisha, who are in Pool A, are the reigning champions.

"We are elated that Hockey India has given us the opportunity to host the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021. This region in Haryana has given us many good players who have gone on to play for India. With the prestigious event being hosted here, it is not only an opportunity for aspiring players to showcase their skills, but it will also inspire other players to take up the sport," said Hockey Haryana organising secretary Sunil Malik.

