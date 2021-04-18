Hockey India mourns death of former international umpire Anupama Punchimanda

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Hockey India on Sunday mourned the death of 40-year-old Anupama Punchimanda, former international umpire. She passed away this morning in Bengaluru due to COVID-related complications.



Anupama, a former national-level hockey player, had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the 2005 BDO Junior World Cup (Women) in Santiago, Hero Hockey World League Round-2 (Women) in 2013 at New Delhi as well as the 2013 Women's Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

Extending Hockey India's condolences to Anupama's bereaved family, president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "This (Sunday) morning, we woke up to the very sad news about Anupama Punchimanda's demise in Bengaluru."

"She was one of the first few women in India to umpire at very reputed international tournaments. We at Hockey India share the grief of her family and friends and we extend our deepest condolences to Anupama's family members," he added. (ANI)

