Hockey India names 18-member squad for Women's Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday named the 18-member squad for the upcoming Donghae women's Asian Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be held between December 5 - 12.



India begin their campaign on the opening day and will battle it out against China, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia in the single-pool tournament for top honours.

The Indian team will see Savita, who was named the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, captain the side along with experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka, who will be her deputy.

The team includes goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and defenders Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, who were all part of the Tokyo Olympics squad.

The midfield includes Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Monika, Neha, Jyoti who played for India in their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Namita Toppo, who was the alternate player at the Tokyo Olympics, as well as her state-mate from Odisha Lilima Minz are also part of the team.

The forward line will see two-time Olympian Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Navneet Kaur who was part of the Tokyo Olympic squad. Forwards Rajwinder Kaur, Mariana Kujur and Sonika too have been named to the team.

"Despite some unfortunate injuries and Senior players joining the Junior team for the Junior World Cup in South Africa, I feel we have selected a good team for the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy," said Chief Coach for Indian Women's Hockey Team Janneke Schopman in a Hockey India release.

"This tournament will be a good opportunity for some young new players to get a taste of the highest international level and I'm excited to see if we can implement our training themes consistently."

"I'm sure that expectations are high after our success at the Tokyo Olympics but we all start at zero again. I am confident that we can show our abilities and will be looking for our team to play consistently at a high pace," Schopman added.

Navjot Kaur and youngster Suman Devi Thoudam have been chosen as alternate players (Ap) who will be permitted to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to COVID-19.

India will play Malaysia on December 6 and defending champions Korea in their third match on December 8.

India plays China on December 9 and Japan on December 11. The final will take place on December 12 between the topper of the pool and the team that finished second in the pool. (ANI)

