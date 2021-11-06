Hockey India names 24-player core probable group for Junior World Cup

The players will report to chief coach Graham Reid and coach BJ Kariappa on November 7 for the preparatory camp ahead of the quadrennial event, where 16 teams from across the world will vie for top honours.

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Hockey India on Saturday named 24 players in the Junior men's core probable group for the Men's Junior World Cup scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from November 24.

Hosts and defending champions India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, France and Poland. The other teams in the fray include Belgium, Malaysia, South Africa and Chile in Pool A, Netherlands, Spain, Korea and United States grouped in Pool C, while Germany, Argentina, Pakistan and Egypt are in Pool D.

The camp was being held at the Sports Authority of India's Bengaluru centre in a bio-bubble for the past few months.

With less than three weeks left for the World Cup, the core probable group will be vying to get used to the pitch at the Kalinga Stadium and get acclimatised ahead of the tournament.

Core Probable Group: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Shardanand Tiwari, Abhishek Lakra, Manjeet, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Sunil Jojo, Cyril Lugun, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Vishnu Kant Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Ankit Pal, Mareeswaran Sakthivel, Uttam Singh, Maninder Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Boby Singh Dhami and Prabhjot Singh.

--IANS

akm/