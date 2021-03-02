Hockey India to organise online coaching course

Hockey India had organised coaching education pathway level 'basic' coaching online course in September-October and December, and last month.

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) Applications are now open for the Hockey India's online coaching education pathway level 'basic' coaching course, and interested people can enrol via an open forum.

It has once again called for applications of interested and aspiring coaches to apply through an open forum. Only 40 slots will be available for the online course, which will be held on March 12. The candidates have to submit applications before 6 pm on March 6, Hockey India said in a statement on Tuesday.

Interested candidates can submit their applications apply at: https://forms.gle/6L14FWj9Mfdpn1Qo7

Candidates will be chosen through a first-cum-first-served basis and minimum criteria to apply requires an interested applicant to have coached either a district, school or university hockey team or higher for at least 3 years or he or she should have played national level/All-India University level for at least three years.

Preference would be given to the athletes/coaches who have participated in Olympic Games/senior World Cup/Junior World Cup/continental events sanctioned by the Asian Hockey Federation/International Hockey Federation, said Hockey India in the statement.

Also, women applicants would be given preference under gender equality, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria mentioned above.

