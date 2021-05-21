Hockey India wins Etienne Glichitch award

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Hockey India on Friday was recognized with the Etienne Glichitch Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) during the virtual conference organised as part of the 47th FIH Congress.



The FIH Honorary Awards were given in recognition to numerous individuals, teams and organisations for their outstanding contributions to the sport of hockey.

One among the three National Associations that were honoured with different awards for their outstanding efforts, Hockey India was awarded for their remarkable contribution to the growth and development of hockey through innovative ideas.

The award is given once in two years by the EB on the recommendation of the awards panel.

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam expressed his gratitude towards FIH for recognising Hockey India's efforts to grow the sport in India.

"On behalf of Hockey India, I thank FIH for this honour. This award is not only a recognition of our teamwork at Hockey India, but it will also greatly motivate us to continue to excel and innovate in our endeavour to grow the sport further in India and around the world," said Gyanendro in a Hockey India release.

The award is named after Etienne Glichitch who was the Hon. Secretary of the FIH from 1966 until 1984, when he became the President, a post which he held until 1996.

His dynamic approach and dedicated commitment to the sport laid much of the groundwork for the FIH as it is known today.

Etienne Glichitch award is given in recognition of an individual, Continental Federation or National Association having made significant contribution to the growth and development of hockey at the local, continental, national or international level, particularly but not limited to administration, governance, innovative ideas and selfless dedication to hockey. (ANI)





