Hockey Jharkhand win 11th Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021

Jind (Haryana) [India], March 25 (ANI): Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Haryana 3-1 in a shootout to clinch the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 here in Jind on Thursday.





The final match between Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Haryana ended goalless after 60 minutes. Identical to Hockey Jharkhand's semi-final performance against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, goalkeeper Duga Munda emerged as the hero once again, saving three of his opponents' attempts. Asim Ekka, Deepak Soreng, and Roshan Reetik Lakra scored in the shootout for Hockey Jharkhand.



Hockey Jharkhand coach Adam Horo was delighted with the composure his side displayed in the final. "I am proud of this team. It's a phenomenal achievement for all of us as we had very little time to train. Duga was once again outstanding in the shootout. What stood out was the boys' confidence," he said.



Horo added: "We expected a tough game against Hockey Haryana. I was happy with the way the team played in the first three quarters. We lost a little bit of momentum in the final quarter but the boys kept their cool during the shootout. Hockey Jharkhand are champions for the first time. This win is a testament to the way we have worked with the tribal community over the years. I am sure they will bring many more laurels."



Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey clinched the third spot in the 11th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2021 with a magnificent 23-0 win against Manipur Hockey. Ankit Kumar Prajapati (7', 14', 30', 47', 49', 55') was the star of the show with a six-goal haul. Nitish Bhardwaj (12', 13', 34', 42' 46') smashed five goals whereas Fahad Khan (18', 23', 26') and Ajeet Yadav (8', 10', 50') scored three goals each. Uttar Pradesh Hockey Captain Chandan Yadav (5', 36') and Ajeet Kumar (52', 53') each scored two goals. Prashant Shukla (17') and Abhishek Yadav (57') bagged a goal each. (ANI)

