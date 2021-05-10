Hockey wizard Dhyan Chand's eldest son passes away

New Delhi, May 10 (IANS) Birjmohan Singh, the eldest of the seven sons of hockey wizard Dhayan Chand, passed away on Monday, said his younger brother and former India hockey captain Ashok Kumar.

Birjmohan was 82, and is survived by his wife and two sons and a daughter. He had retired as Regional Sports Officer with the Rajasthan Sports Council. His family is based in Kota, Rajasthan.