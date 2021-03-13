Hockey Women National Championship: Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra secure wins on day four

Simdega (Jharkhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra registered wins on day four of the 11th Hockey India sub-junior women national championship 2021 here in Simdega on Saturday.



In Pool G, Hockey Andhra Pradesh beat Hockey Bengal 5-0 in the first match of the day. Captain Kusuma Chenna (17', 27') scored two goals. Lalita Kotari (54'), Jhansi Bobbili (58'), and Thokala (60') scored late goals to give Hockey Andhra Pradesh a big win.

In Pool H, the Hockey Tamil Nadu beat Hockey Jammu and Kashmir by a resounding 16-0 margin. Vairavi (10', 17', 23', 33', 39') and Gobika M (4', 30', 34', 42', 55') scored five goals each. S Hema (20', 32', 43', 50') scored four goals while S Preethi (32') and V Kaviya (38') bagged a goal apiece.

In Pool A, Hockey Rajasthan beat Hockey Uttarakhand 6-1. Both teams scored inside the first ten minutes but Hockey Rajasthan overpowered their opponents, courtesy Captain Chetna Das' (4', 20', 21', 33') four-goal effort. Mahak Verma (15') and Lichhama Bambu (31') scored one goal each. Ankita Mishra (8') scored for Hockey Uttarakhand.

In Pool B, Hockey Maharashtra secured a comfortable 4-0 win against Hockey Gujarat with Sukanya Dhaware (22',43') finding the net twice. Rutuja Waghmare (28') and Sanjana Khetawat (45') scored one goal each.

Pool matches between Delhi and Telangana, Karnataka and Mizoram, and Himachal and Chhattisgarh Hockey were forfeited. (ANI)

