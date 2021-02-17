HOLD -- ISL: Kerala Blasters part ways with coach Vicuna

"The club can confirm that we have parted ways with head coach Kibu Vicuna on mutual consent. We would like to thank him for his contributions during the season and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours," said the club in their statement.

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) club Kerala Blasters on Wednesday announced that they have parted ways with coach Kibu Vicuna. The announcement came a day after Kerala were thrashed 4-0 by Hyderabad FC.

Assistant coach and former India midfielder Ishfaq Ahmed will be taking charge on an interim basis till a permanent replacement is announced, the club further said.

Vicuna joined the club on April 22 after leading Mohun Bagan to the I-League title last season. However, they sit second to bottom 18 matches into the season, having won just three games, drawn seven and lost eight. With just two games left to play in the season, Kerala are firmly out of contention to reach the playoffs.

"Unfortunately, the season has been unusual and unexpected. My parents taught me to be responsible for what I am doing, so I always give all my heart to it, but also give no excuses. I want to thank all the management, players, coaching staff, and members of the club for their professionalism, kindness, and closeness," said Vicuna in his statement.

"Specially, I want to express my gratitude to all the Kerala Blasters fans for their support since the first till the last day, which makes you exceptional and amazing. I wish all of you and the club all the best in the future. You deserve it," he further said.

