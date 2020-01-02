Holder rested for first 2 ODIs against Ireland

St. Johns (Antigua), Jan 2 (IANS) West Indies Test captain Jason Holder has been rested for the first two ODIs of the upcoming three-match series against Ireland.

"The decision was taken to rest Jason due to the heavy workload he has had over the last year," ICC website quoted Roger Harper, West Indies' selector, as saying.

"With an important year ahead for West Indies cricket, we saw this as the best opportunity to give him a break to recharge his batteries and refresh his mind so he could be ready to perform at his best as our Test captain throughout 2020, as the number one ranked all-rounder in Test cricket and an important member of the team in the white ball formats," he added.

Holder is the only player to be left out from the squad that participated in the three-match ODI series in India which Windies lost 1-2. Harper added that he was satisfied with the team's progress as it is making positive strides. "The Afghanistan and Indian series told me that the team is making very positive strides. Winning the ODIs against Afghanistan, our first ODI series win for five years, followed by the very competitive performance in against India is testament to that," he said. "The team demonstrated a determination to compete and gave it every effort. Against India the batting was consistent and while the bowling had its moments, it is clear that we have to improve our 'death' bowling. However, the fact that the team played in such an organised and competitive manner consistently augurs well going forward." According to the Windies selector, the three ODIs against Ireland beginning January 7 in Barbados will provide them with the opportunity to build on the performances in India, build confidence as a team and for individual players. "Just like the series against Afghanistan, the Ireland series is an important one for us, one we must win." Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh jr. aak/dpb