Holder rested; Russell and Hetmyer unavailable as WI name squad for Pakistan tour

The series will feature three ODIs and as many T20Is from December 13 to 22 at the National Stadium in Karachi.Jason Holder is rested for this tour due to workload management while Fabian Allen and Obed McCoy are unavailable due to injury and rehabilitation"Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell and Lendl Simmons are unavailable due to personal reasons," CWI said in a statement.The panel named a number of uncapped players in both formats. For the ODIs, the newcomers are batters Justin Greaves, Shamarh Brooks, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie and fast-bowling allrounder Odean Smith."Justin Greaves is a very talented player, had a good CG Insurance Super50 tournament and performed well in the President's XI match against Ireland in 2020," Lead Selector, Roger Harper said in a statement."Odean Smith really grabbed our attention in the last CPL. His pace was never in question, however he has added greater control and has displayed the ability to be a wicket-taker," he added.Smith and Motie are also selected in the T20I squad for the first time, along with left-arm fast-bowling allrounder Dominic Drakes."Shamarh Brooks batted well in the CG Insurance Super50 Cup and followed that up with good performances in the CPL. He will lend greater depth to the batting line-up," said Harper"Gudakesh Motie has been rewarded for his outstanding performance in the CG Insurance Super50, followed up by his showing in the CPL. Dominic Drakes has the potential to be an outstanding all-rounder as he displayed during the last CPL," he added.The ODI Series will be West Indies fourth series of 12 in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League in which the top seven teams can secure automatic qualification for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India.West Indies currently lie in eighth position out of 13 teams and have the opportunity to move above Pakistan into seventh position.West Indies ODI squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.West Indies T20I squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr. (ANI)