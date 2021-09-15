Holding IPL in UAE will level playing field for T20 WC, says Maxwell

Melbourne [Australia], September 15 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell reckons that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before the T20 World Cup will give ample time to Australian batsmen to get used to the conditions in the UAE.



Australia has been drawn in a tough group in the Super 12 stage alongside defending champions West Indies, world number one England and South Africa.

"The fact we've got a lot of guys going over for the IPL as a preparation, get a few games in those conditions, it's going to do wonders for our batters. Our bowlers are going to be up and firing by the time the tournament starts. I can assure you everyone is looking forward to hitting the ground running over there," Maxwell told icc-cricket.com.

"The tournament being in UAE probably levels the playing field a little bit. Probably makes it a little bit easier for there not to be as much of a home ground advantage. For the IPL to be there to have a lot of international players that are potentially going to be in that World Cup over there playing, I think it's probably levelled the playing field a fair bit," he added.

Talking about Australia squad for the World Cup, Maxwell said: "I think they're very good. When this team comes together, I think we'll slip straight back into us being in a great position. We're all looking forward to it. You look through our line-up, we've got a team full of match winners and guys that on their day can take the game away from the opposition."

"The key for us to win a T20 World Cup this year is to get off to a fast start. Teams that can get off to a good start early in the tournament, get a couple of players on fire, get a couple of batters in good form, and get a couple of bowlers taking early wickets, that is the key to a lot of teams winning these tournaments," he added.

When asked about Australia's group in the T20 World Cup, Maxwell said: "There are no weak teams in this World Cup and we know that. We know we've also got a very good chance of beating everyone on our day. Both groups are going to be tough, it doesn't matter. As I said before there are no weak teams in this World Cup so every game is going to be tough for us."

"If we play our best, I feel that's going to be good enough on the day. I think we'll be focussing solely on what we can do every game and hopefully, that is good enough at the end of the day," he added. (ANI)

