Hope my achievement acts as catalyst to inspire future generations: Sandhu

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Footballer Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who received Arjuna Award on Thursday, is hoping that his achievement acts as a catalyst to inspire the future generations.

"I am very fortunate to win this award. I want to dedicate it to the seniors who made this possible for me...This award is for the future generations who are about to come in this path. I hope this will act as a catalyst to inspire them," All India Football Federation's (AIFF) website quoted Sandhu as saying.



Sandhu is the 26th footballer and fourth goalkeeper to receive the prestigious award.

The 27-year-old said his teammates were very happy over his accomplishment and thanked them for their support.

"The team wanted a party. That is how they wanted to celebrate this award and I got congratulated by every one of them. I am thankful to have their support," he added. (ANI)

