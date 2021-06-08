Hope, Powell in 13-member Windies Test squad for first SA Test

The selection panel also recalled top-order batsman Shai Hope and experienced left-handed opener Kieran Powell. Hope last played Test cricket in England in July last year while Powell's last Test appearance was in Bangladesh in December 2018.

"Jayden Seales is young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart. In the Best v Best [intra-squad] matches, he bowled with pace, got movement and has displayed the ability to take wickets. We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack," said chief selector Roger Harper.

Seales was also a member of the West Indies under-19 World Cup squad in 2020.

"Kieran Powell, we know is a very capable batsman who we expect to add quality and depth to the batting department. He put himself in the mix with his performance in the Best v Best match. Shai Hope has performed very well in the red-ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful ODI series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance," he said.

The squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales

