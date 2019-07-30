Hope Ravi bhai continues as head coach: Virat

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has made it very clear that he and his team will be happy if Ravi Shastri continues his stint as the team’s head coach.

The former Indian all-rounder, batting coach Sanjay Bangar, fielding coach R Sridhar and bowling coach Bharat Arun, have all been given a 45-day extension following the conclusion of the World Cup. The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee is given the task to pick the next India coach and the support staff.

“If the CAC wants my advice or opinion (on the appointment of a new coach), I will speak to them. The CAC has not contacted me on this. But all of us share a great camaraderie with Ravi bhai and will be very happy if he continues (in his role). We have done well under him,” the Indian skipper said.

While the deadline to file the applications for the roles of head coach and support staff is July 30, the interviews for the same are expected to take place on August 13 or August 14. A couple of days back, another former all-rounder Robin Singh had taken a dig at Shastri, saying Team India has lost two successive semi-finals under the current head coach and thereby a change needs to be made in the coaching set-up. "Under the current coach, India has lost in the semi-finals of two successive ODI World Cups, and in the last four stage of the World Twenty20 championship as well. Now is the time to prepare for the 2023 World Cup and a change could be good for the side," Singh had told The Hindu. Singh, who has applied for the post of head coach, was part of the Indian support staff, holding the role of the fielding coach between 2007 and 2009.