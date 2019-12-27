Hope to continue good form in New Zealand for India 'A': Porel

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) Bengal pacer Ishan Porel is hopeful of a good show in New Zealand where he will play for India 'A' as he is confident of replicating his good form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

Porel is part of the India 'A' squad which will tour New Zealand for two four-day matches to be held from January 30-February 2 and February 7 to February 10 after two tour matches and three one-day games.

On Friday, Porel took three wickets as Andhra were reduced to 110/7 in reply to Bengal's 289 in the first innings on the third day of the Ranji Trophy group A encounter at Eden Gardens here. Porel also saw the back of Andhra skipper and India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari.

"Hanuma Vihari's wicket is most satisfying. He is technically very sound and is a current India player. I got him out in Deodhar Trophy with a bouncer. I do have a knack of getting good batsmen out," the U-19 World Cup winner said after the day's play where only 46 overs of play was possible due to a wet outfield and bad light. "I have played there before. I know somewhat what the conditions can be. I am going at the same time maybe 15-20 days apart. It won't be a big difference. The way I am bowling here, hopefully if I can continue will do well," said Porel when asked about his New Zealand tour preparations. Porel said it was unfortunate not to have his role model Ashok Dinda and he missed his guidance. "He's my role model. He's a seasoned campaigner with more than 400 first class... The way he guides you through from mid-on and mid-off has always been helpful." Dinda was suspended by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) for hurling abuses at bowling coach Ranadeb Bose on the eve of the match. Porel added that he does not feel any pressure in leading the Bengal pace attack in the absence of Dinda and Mohammed Shami. "I am in good form and I am enjoying that. There is no pressure."