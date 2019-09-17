Hopewel Elias Higher Secondary School win Subroto Cup

The team from Meghalaya will be taking home Rs 4,00,000 and BKSP, as the runners-up will be walking away with a prize money of Rs 2,50,000. The first half started with both teams looking for an early breakthrough.

Hopewel Elias Senior Secondary School was looking more poised and moved ahead with purpose. Bangladesh Krida Shiksha Protishthan on the other hand was depending on more individual skills during their attacks.

Meghalaya's counters were looking threatening and in the 15th minute an attack from the left flank drew a rash tackle from Hasibul Islam of BKSP as he received the first yellow card of the match. Most of the match was being played in the mid-field as both the teams failed to consolidate on ball possession.

Finally the deadlock broke and it was Meghalaya who drew first blood. In the 32nd minute, Sangti Janai hit a scorcher of a kick from outside the box and straight into the left top corner of the Bangladesh goal. Bangladesh retaliated immediately and a brilliant stop from the Meghalaya goalkeeper, Wanteilang Malngiang denied them the equaliser. The teams went into half-time with Meghalaya leading by a solitary goal. The second half looked no different as Meghalaya looked the more dominant of the two teams going forward. The frustration was visible amongst the Bangladesh players and eventually it resulted in a rash tackle by Mojibor Rahman. The referee deemed the foul deserved a red card and he was sent off in the 50th minute, with BKSP being reduced to 10 men. With a man advantage Meghalaya was pressing hard but unfortunately they were not being able to find the back of the net. It was attack after attack from Meghalaya but the only thing that was standing between them and a two goal lead was the Bangladesh goalkeeper, Shakib Al Hasan. In the end the red card, a goal lead and a very solid Meghalaya defence was too much for BKSP to overcome. Meghalaya finally closed the match and captured the championship by a score of 1-0. -IANS<br>dm/kk/bg