How Kuldeep ended up on the other side of the promised land

There are not many chinamen bowlers in the history of cricket so when Kuldeep Yadav burst onto the international scene with four wickets against Australia in the first innings in 2017, he looked set to follow in the footsteps of many Indian spinning wizards of the past — even though different in style. Despite dwindling fortunes overseas, Ravichandran Ashwin looked good for home Tests. Ravindra Jadeja’s numbers at home were good but still they were nowhere close to those of Ashwin and overseas he often spent time on the less buzzing side of the boundary rope. So, a spinner who could do well at home as well as abroad was always welcome and that’s why fans looked to Kuldeep and his unusual bowling style with great expectations.

However, four years on, things have not turned out as expected with Kuldeep having since featured in just five games. In India’s recent 2-1 Test win against Australia, he didn’t get a single game despite having his proved his credentials there with a five-for on the previous tour. A few months before his Sydney performance he had taken a five-for against the West Indies too.

Going back to the recent Australia tour… When Ashwin, who repaired his overseas reputation a great deal in the previous Tests of the rubber, and Jadeja were declared unfit for the last game at Brisbane, even then Kuldeep didn’t find himself in the playing XI with Washington Sundar getting the nod ahead.

The reason appeared to be Sundar’s talent with the bat which became all the more important to Team India after injuries to Hanuma Vihari, Jadeja and Ashwin. India won that Test and the series and the Kuldeep issue faded in the euphoria of triumph. As England touched down on Indian soil for a full series beginning with a four-match Test rubber, and a strong possibility of the hosts going in with three spinners started doing the rounds -- and no Jadeja available on account of injury -- it appeared Kuldeep will at last get a game.

Shockingly, again he was left out and a rank outsider in Shahbaz Nadeem got the chance instead right behind Ashwin and Sundar. And it made fans whisper “whatever that meant?” to themselves. In the lead-up to the Chennai Test, captain Virat Kohli had talked about Kuldeep’s fitness and bowling, like how he was getting better in both departments. Those comments did give away to some extent that there were question marks particularly on his fitness, and that may have been the reason behind his exclusion from the playing XI of late.

He doesn’t appear the fittest of players and in Kohli’s team, rest assured fitness is the watchword. Another important thing that has happened over the last two years that Jadeja has got remarkably consistent with the bat and his bowling too has developed a vile, more reliable aspect to it which meant fewer opportunities for Kuldeep. And then injuries did play their part too.

Sundar is a multi-tasker and India had strong reasons to play him in Brisbane as mentioned above and then in Chennai as it was impossible to leave him out after what he did at the Gabba both with the bat and ball but Nadeem’s selection in the Chennai Test playing XI proved that previous missed opportunities were not mere coincidences or misfortunes for Kuldeep. To put it bluntly, Kuldeep’s bowling was always under the scanner too besides his fitness and Kohli saying “I see his bowling is much more improved than what it was before” prior to the Chennai Test was a subtle revelation.

Kuldeep’s case appeared open-and-shut at that time from a team management point of view but thanks to underwhelming bowling performances from both Nadeem and Sundar in the Chennai Test and most importantly the shock defeat by England, he is back in contention for the second game starting Saturday at the same venue, and there is a very strong possibility this time that he will play but he must understand that the sword of Damocles is hanging over him and nothing less than great, match-winning performances will endear him to a management that doesn’t seem to think much of him at present. Kuldeep will do well to remember that.