Huge honour to get selected for Ashes series: Peter Siddle

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It is always a huge honour to get selected for the Ashes series, said Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle on Saturday.

The first Ashes Test is scheduled to be held at Edgbaston from August 1 to 5.

Siddle in a tweet expressed his excitement and said he cannot wait for the series to get underway.

"Couldn't be anymore happier and excited. Always a huge honour to get selected in an Australian side and even more so in an Ashes series. Can't wait for it to get started, bring it on!" Siddle tweeted.Siddle returned in the Test squad following his brilliant performance in the county cricket for Essex.Apart from Siddle, Cameron Bancroft, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Steve Smith, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and James Pattinson forced their way back into the Test team.Chairman of Selectors Trevor Hohns said the selectional panel picked up 17 players who are fit and are a good mix of all talents, including high-quality batsmen and top-class fast bowlers."We have chosen 17 players as this gives us the cover and flexibility we believe we will need to ensure we are in good shape throughout a demanding schedule of five Test matches in just over six weeks. We believe the squad is an excellent blend of high-quality batsmen and top-class fast bowlers, plus Nathan Lyon, who we regard as the world's best off-spinner in all conditions. It is a good mix of all the talents," Hohns said."We have had excellent preparations for this series, with eight players from this squad forming part of Australia A tour that has been in the UK for more than a month, six who took part in the ICC Cricket World Cup, and three who have been playing county cricket. It means the players are acclimatised and ready for the first Test," he added.Australia has not won an Ashes series in the UK since 2001. The team is the current Ashes-holder as they won the urn at home during the 2017-18 season.Australia national selection panel on Friday announced the following 17-man squad for the Ashes tour of the UK:Tim Paine (C), Cameron Bancroft, Pat Cummins, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Peter Siddle, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner.Australia will practice at Edgbaston ahead of the first Test at the venue. (ANI)