Hugo Lloris to be sidelined for rest of the year after injury

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Confirming goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' injury, England's football club Tottenham Hotspur said that the player will be sidelined for the rest of the year.

Lloris was stretchered from the field after dropping a cross and landing badly in the side's Premier League match against Brighton.

"Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday. The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019," Tottenham said in a statement.



"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way," he added.

This news comes as a big blow to Tottenham. The side has won just three of their opening 11 matches across various competitions.

They were defeated 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and then they had to face a 3-0 defeat against Brighton.

Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga will now assume the role in 2019 for Tottenham.

As a result of this injury, Lloris will miss Euro 2020 qualifiers for France against Iceland, Turkey, Albania and Moldova.

Tottenham will next take on Watford in the Premier League on October 19. (ANI)

