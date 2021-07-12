Hurkacz jumps seven spots to 11th on ATP after Wimbledon show

London, July 12 (IANS) Poland's Hubert Hurkacz jumped to a career high of 11th on the ATP list after his maiden run to a Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon, where he lost to Italy's Matteo Berrettini.

The 24-year-old Hurkacz rose seven places in the latest rankings released on Monday, returning to the kind of form that helped him bag his first ATP Masters 1000 final in April at the Miami Open, where he defeated Italian Jannik Sinner. En route to the Wimbledon semifinal, the Pole defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev and Swiss ace Roger Federer.