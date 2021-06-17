Husband, wife among six Australian bike riders for Olympics

The mountain bike team includes Daniel McConnell, who will become the first Australian to make four Olympic teams in mountain bike, along with his wife Rebecca McConnell, the first Australian women to make three Games in the sport, reports Xinhua.

Sydney, June 17 (IANS) The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has announced six riders who will compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games in BMX and mountain bike, loaded with Australian Olympic firsts.

The four other riders are from the BMX team, which consists of Lauren Reynolds, the first Australian BMX rider to make three Olympics, and three Olympic debutants Logan Martin, Natalya Diehm and Saya Sakakibara.

Among them, Martin and Diehm will make history as Australia's first Olympic BMX Freestylers when the discipline makes its Games debut in Tokyo.

"BMX Freestyle makes its debut giving Logan and Natalya the opportunity to showcase their incredible courage and skill on the world's biggest sporting stage and for Australians to see this exciting new sport," said Ian Chesterman, Chef de Mission of the Australian Olympic team.

"With mountain bike and BMX riders joining their track and road teammates, the cycling team for Tokyo will represent Australia with great distinction."

The selected athletes join 22 track and road riders bound for Tokyo and brings the total number of selected athletes to 232 of an expected 450-480 Australian Olympic team size for Tokyo.

The men's BMX Racing discipline is subject to an appeal by a non-nominated athlete, with selection to be announced when the process is finalised.

--IANS

qma/