Hyderabad FC keeper Kattimani's contract extended

The 31-year-old has been with Hyderabad FC right from their first season in the league in 2019-20 and became their first choice under the bar in the recently concluded ISL season.

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Friday handed a one-year extension to their experienced goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani. The Goa-born custodian's contract will run till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"I have now spent two years with the club and I am really happy here. I know the club and the people involved pretty well and it was an easy decision for me to extend my time with Hyderabad FC," said Kattimani, after signing the contract.

Hyderabad FC head coach Manuel Marquez said, "Kattimani is a very good keeper. He is not just good with his shot-stopping but is also very calm with his feet. He is confident playing out from the back and is a really good fit for our system."

With 59 ISL appearances to date, Kattimani was a crucial member of the Hyderabad FC squad that finished fifth in the league last season, and Marquez believes that his experience will be key next season.

"We have a really young squad at Hyderabad FC and we need players with experience like Kattimani. He is an excellent keeper, a great person and is happy to help youngsters out in the team and we are happy to retain his services for another season," said Marquez.

During the 2020-21 ISL, Kattimani kept six clean sheets in 14 games, conceding less than a goal a game.

--IANS

akm/kh