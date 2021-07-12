Hyderabad FC sign Spanish midfielder Eduardo Garcia

Born in Zaragoza, Spain, Garcia spent three seasons with the Real Zaragoza's B side before going on to represent the senior side in the 2016/17 season of the Spanish Segunda Division. He moved to India for the first time with Bengaluru FC in 2017, making 14 appearances in the ISL before joining Chinese side Zhejiang Greentown who paid a transfer fee to secure his signature.

Hyderabad, July 12 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Hyderabad FC on Monday signed Spanish attacking midfielder Eduardo 'Edu' Garcia on a one-year contract. The experienced 31-year-old joins Manolo Marquez's side from last season's runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan.

He returned to India with ATK FC in January 2018 and helped the Kolkata-based side to the ISL title in 2019/20 scoring in the final against Chennaiyin FC. Garcia spent the 2020/21 ISL season with Antonio Lopez's ATK Mohun Bagan and helped his side as they narrowly finished second in the league, and made it to ISL final.

During his time in the ISL, Garcia has made 47 appearances, netting 10 goals while providing 12 assists.

Coach Marquez believes that Garcia's versatility will help the team. "Edu (Garcia) is a good player and such players are always important. He has lots of experience of playing in India and will certainly help the youngsters in the squad," said Manolo.

"He can play in centre midfield, attacking midfield and on the wings too. His versatility will be a huge asset for the squad. I am sure he will be comfortable with the group," added Manolo.

"I am very excited to start my journey with Hyderabad FC. I promise to give my best and help the club grow with my experience and my work," said Garcia after signing the contract.

Edu Garcia becomes the second new overseas player this season at Hyderabad FC, and the fourth new arrival after Aaren D'Silva, Abdul Rabeeh and Nigerian striker Bartholomew Ogbeche.

