Hyderabad FC's young winger Sweden Fernandes to join Neroca FC to gain I-League experience

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): Hyderabad FC and I-League side Neroca FC have agreed to the season-long loan signing of winger Sweden Fernandes, the Indian Super League (ISL) club announced on Saturday.



The 21-year-old Goan was a part of the first team at Hyderabad FC in the 2020-21 Indian Super League season, having joined the club in September.

"A tricky and skillful winger, Sweden impressed with his desire to learn during the season gone by, and will continue his progress with NEROCA to gain valuable playing experience in the competitive I-League," Hyderabad FC said in a statement.

Neroca will be one of the 13 teams in the 2021-22 season of the I-League which will be played in a bio-bubble in Kolkata. Hyderabad FC said the club will keep a close eye on Sweden's progress.

Last month, Hyderabad FC signed young winger Abdul Rabeeh AK. The 20-year-old Malappuram native becomes the second new addition for the club this season.

Having started his youth career with MSP Higher Secondary School in Malappuram in 2013, Rabeeh has also featured in the AIFF Youth Leagues at the U-16 and U-18 levels, apart from the 2nd Division League.

He spent the 2020-21 season with Luca SC, Malappuram, playing a crucial role for his side in the Kerala Premier League, where he was zeroed in upon by the HFC scouts.

In April, Hyderabad FC and Australian attacker Joel Chianese agreed terms for a one-year extension to his contract that will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season. (ANI)

