Hyderabad Strikers crowned Tennis Premier League champions

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Karman Kaur gave Hyderabad Strikers an explosive start, defeating Sowjanya Bavisetti of Mumbai Leon Army 15-5 in the opening women's singles to pave way for their convincing 49-31 victory in the final of the Tennis Premier League, at the Celebration Club, here.

Having played a tough semi-final against Pune Jaguars and with not enough time to recover before the final, Bavisetti was a shadow of herself against the big-serving and hard-hitting Karman and conceded a huge lead early in the game, from which she could not recover.